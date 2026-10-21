11-year-old girl injured after crash involving electric scooter, OSHP says

WARREN COUNTY — An 11-year-old girl was injured after a crash involving an electric scooter and an SUV in Warren County on Tuesday.

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Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers from the Lebanon Post responded at 4:06 p.m. on Oct. 20 to a crash at Miller Road and Revere’s Run in Lebanon, according to OSHP.

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An initial investigation showed that a 33-year-old woman drove a 2011 Ford Expedition eastbound on Miller Road. An 11-year-old girl was on an electric scooter going southbound on Revere’s Run.

The girl stopped at the intersection and proceeded to cross Miller Road when the SUV hit her, OSHP said.

The child was not wearing a helmet when the crash happened. Medics transported her to Warren County Airport, where CareFlight flew her to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

The 11-year-old has serious injuries. The 33-year-old SUV driver was injured, OSHP stated.

The crash remains under investigation.

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