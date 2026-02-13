11-year-old taken into custody after threats made toward Ohio junior high school

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities took an 11-year-old into custody after online threats were made toward an Ohio junior high school, according to our media partner WBNS-10 TV.

The threats involved General Sherman Junior High School in Lancaster, Fairfield County.

Lancaster police learned about the threats circulating online after midnight, Friday morning, according to our media partner.

Details on the threats were not immediately available.

Investigators took an 11-year-old into custody in connection with this incident.

The suspect was booked into the Fairfield County Juvenile Court, WBNS-10 reported.

The school district has cooperated in the investigation, according to police.

There was an increased law enforcement presence at the school on Friday.

