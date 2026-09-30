119-year-old historic venue returns to Montgomery County after failed sale attempt

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Board of County Commissioners accepted a conveyance deed on Tuesday transferring Memorial Hall back to the county.

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The decision follows attempts by the improvement corporation to find a private developer or organization to purchase the historic building, which yielded no proposals.

The transfer comes nearly a year after commissioners approved moving the facility to the improvement corporation in September 2025.

Following tours and outreach over the past year, county officials are pivoting to explore potential public uses for the historic structure.

One option under evaluation is relocating Montgomery County Veterans Services to Memorial Hall.

The agency currently operates out of leased space at Elizabeth Place on S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd., which costs the county approximately $154,000 annually.

Relocating the agency could reduce ongoing lease costs while placing the historic building back into public service.

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The county has invested more than $800,000 in Memorial Hall since 2023 to preserve the facility, according to a media release.

Funding covered physical upgrades, including a new roof, two new boilers, an upgraded fire panel, and a refinished stage.

The county also partnered with Dayton History to establish a long-term plan to preserve artwork within the hall.

The county has issued a request for qualifications to select an architect to conduct a needs assessment and develop a preliminary design for potential uses.

The assessment and design work will determine whether Memorial Hall can accommodate Montgomery County Veterans Services and outline the necessary facility improvements.

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