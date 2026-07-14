12-year-old boy dies days after car crash

NORTHERN KENTUCKY — A 12-year-old boy has died days after a car crash in northern Kentucky, according to our media partner WCPO-9 TV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash occurred on July 6 on Industrial Road in Florence.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office said Camden Hunter, 12, died from his injuries at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital on Monday.

Shirley Hadden, 55, of Cincinnati, was also killed in this crash, WCPO-9 reported.

A 70-year-old passenger in Hadden’s car was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation found that Hadden was driving a Honda Fit northbound when leaving a parking lot on Industrial Road.

While trying to turn left and cross both eastbound lanes to head west, she was hit by an oncoming Hyundai Sonata, WCPO-9 reported.

A 52-year-old woman from Erlanger was driving the Sonata.

Hadden was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence, where she later died.

The 52-year-old driver of the Sonata was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

WCPO-9 reported that all occupants in both cars were wearing seat belts when the crash happened.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]