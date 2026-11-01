12-year-old boy injured after being ejected from UTV in Darke Co.

DARKE COUNTY — A boy was injured after a UTV crash in Darke County on Sunday.

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Deputies and medics responded around 2:55 p.m. to a reported rollover crash in the 11,000 block of State Route 185, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

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An initial investigation showed that a 12-year-old boy drove a camouflage-colored Polaris UTV eastbound on State Route 185. The driver lost control, causing the UTV to overturn.

The boy was ejected from the UTV, while his passenger, a 52-year-old man, remained inside the vehicle. The man removed himself from the UTV before medics arrived, the sheriff’s office said.

Medics transported the 12-year-old boy to Dayton Children’s Hospital. The passenger was injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

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