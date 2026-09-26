12-year-old faces charges after bringing gun to school

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CLEREMONT COUNTY — A 12-year-old boy is facing charges after he allegedly brought a gun to school.

The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office was notified by school staff at West Clermont Middle School around 1 p.m. on Friday of a sixth-grader who claimed to have a firearm in his backpack, according to our news partners, WCPO.

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A student reported an apparent gun to a staff member, and the staff member and deputy removed the student from his classroom and searched his backpack.

School staff located a gun during a search of the student’s backpack, and the firearm was secured and handed over to the deputy.

Detectives arrived at the scene and started interviewing staff, students, and the 12-year-old boy who had the gun.

The boy told officers that he had not threatened another student and made no plans to harm anyone, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office contacted the boy’s family and determined that he had no further access to weapons at the time.

The 12-year-old boy has been charged with one count of illegal conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon or dangerous object in a school safety zone.

He was transported to the Clermont County Juvenile Detention Center and suspended from school pending further disciplinary action.

In a letter that was sent to staff and students, the school said it was grateful for the quick action of everyone involved.

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