13 arrests made in area bike gang clash

INDIANA — A multi-state warrant sweep named “Operation Rusty Cherub” resulted in 13 arrests Thursday following a July 4 brawl between two rival motorcycle organizations in Indiana.

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The arrests stem from a fight involving members of the Iron Horsemen and Hells Angels outlaw motorcycle organizations.

The investigation began shortly after 3:00 p.m. on July 4, 2026, when members of both motorcycle groups encountered each other inside Shipley’s Tavern on West Street.

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The resulting fight damaged the inside of the tavern and left multiple people injured.

Law enforcement officers arrested 11 suspects in the tri-state area early Thursday morning, while the U.S. Marshals Service arrested two additional suspects in Richmond, Va.

Investigators utilized multiple techniques during the three-month probe, including the use of Flock cameras to track and identify suspects.

Those arrested face charges including felony corrupt business influence and aiding in battery with a deadly weapon.

Law enforcement officials stated that the search warrants served Thursday morning have led to additional search warrants and potential additional local charges.

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