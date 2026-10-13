13 dogs from Alabama arrive in Ohio after Hurricane Isaias

DAYTON — More than a dozen dogs were taken from Alabama and brought here in Ohio after Hurricane Isaias.

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The storm left a trail of destruction across the Southeast.

“They’ll be available for adoption very soon,” Jessie Sullivan, director of shelter operations at SICSA, said.

When the hurricane hit in Alabama, animal shelters across the country came together to find a safe place for dogs in that area.

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“Best Friends Animal Society reached out to SICSA and also the Pets of Ohio rescue team to see if we could take dogs, and we had 13 dogs headed this way,” Sullivan said.

She said they got the call Saturday morning and less than 24 hours later the dogs were pulling in a transportation van.

“Sometimes it’s obviously a very stressful situation to make that long of a trip. It’s a lot of change for them. So we really try to give them a quiet environment to start. Some of them have already gone to foster homes through the Pets of Ohio rescue team,” Sullivan said.

SICSA organizers said this transition was a team effort by the community and other local shelters.

“Our partner organizations, PORT, the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, and Adopt-A-Pet all were offering to take dogs. So it really was a community effort and a nice team effort,” Sullivan said.

She explained these dogs weren’t displaced, nor did they already belong to a family.

They were moved here to make room for animals that were displaced by the storm, and now they’re getting ready for their forever homes.

“So they’re pretty much ready to go. They’re just gonna get checked out by our medical team here at SICSA and they should be available soon,” Sullivan said.

She also said that the dogs from Alabama are of all different breeds and around medium size.

More information can be found on SICSA’s website.

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