13-year-old accused of making false statements at local middle school

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A 13-year-old male was detained after making false statements at a local middle school on Thursday.

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News Center 7 previously reported that officers responded to a possible weapons complaint at Dixie Middle School around 2 p.m.

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The teenager was overheard stating to another student, “That’s why you have a gun in your locker,” according to a spokesperson from the New Lebanon Police Department.

The statements were proven to be false.

The teenager is in the custody of the Montgomery County Juvenile Justice Center.

We will continue to follow this story.

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