13-year-old boy arrested near UD hours after St. Patrick’s Day celebration ends

DAYTON — A 13-year-old boy was arrested near the University of Dayton Saturday night.

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Dayton police responded to reports of a disorderly crowd in the area of Brown and Stewart streets around 10 p.m., according to Dayton Police Department Sergeant Jared King.

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Upon arrival, police found multiple groups of minors who were “causing disturbances.”

The juveniles started to disperse; however, a 13-year-old boy was arrested for menacing and disorderly conduct, King said.

This arrest was made just outside of the University of Dayton, a few hours after its annual St. Patrick’s Day gathering ended.

A spokesperson with the University told News Center 7 that Saturday’s gathering ended around 6 p.m. “with no issues.”

It’s unclear why the juveniles were in the area.

Additional details on the incident weren’t immediately available.

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