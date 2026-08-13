13-year-old suspect from Detroit arrested after chase, crashing stolen vehicle near Piqua levee

PIQUA — A 13-year-old boy from Detroit was arrested in Piqua Tuesday night after leading law enforcement on a chase in a stolen vehicle.

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The Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) was notified of a Be On The Lookout (BOLO) from the Detroit Police Department for a wanted person believed to be armed and dangerous in a stolen vehicle shortly after 8 p.m.

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Around 8:20 p.m., a state trooper spotted the stolen vehicle, a 2026 Rivian R1S SUV, on Interstate 75 in Piqua.

The SUV got off the interstate at Exit 78 to County Road 25A.

“The trooper followed the Rivian south on County Road 25A, waiting for backup units, before conducting a traffic stop. The trooper lost visual of the Rivian as it circled Sheetz gas station, and then observed the Troy Police Department in pursuit of the Rivian northbound on County Road 25A,” OSHP Sergeant Tyler Ross told News Center 7.

The chase was then terminated.

Around 8:35 a.m., the Piqua Police Department reported that a vehicle had crashed at the levee near Statler Road. The suspect was said to have run off.

The suspect was located and taken into custody shortly thereafter.

OSHP confirmed that a gun was found inside the SUV, which will be turned over to the Detroit Police Department along with all other evidence collected.

The 13-year-old was taken to the West Central Juvenile Detention Center and booked on failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

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