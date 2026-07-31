14 Ohio National Guard members hospitalized due to wildfire smoke

OHIO/MICHIGAN — Several Ohio National Guard members were hospitalized during a training exercise in early July.

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It happened while they were training in Michigan the week of July 12.

This was during a period of poor air quality from wildfire smoke, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

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The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy issued a statewide Air Quality Alert on July 15.

It was due to the wildfire smoke in Canada, according to an Ohio National Guard spokesperson.

On the same day the alert was issued, the Ohio National Guard said that pregnant soldiers and soldiers with respiratory issues were removed from field training.

On July 17, the Ohio National Guard said that its soldiers were removed from the field. All training exercises also stopped until the air quality improved.

14 soldiers were transported to the hospitals for medical treatment, the spokesperson said.

Training resumed on July 19.

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