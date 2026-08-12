14-year-old bicyclist hospitalized after being hit by vehicle

DAYTON — A 14-year-old bicyclist was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in Dayton over the weekend.

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Around 7:03 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to reports of a crash between a bicycle and a vehicle in the 2200 block of McCall Street, according to a Dayton Police Department Crash Report.

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According to the crash report, a 14-year-old boy was riding a bicycle in a parking lot before pulling out of the lot to travel north across McCall Street.

The boy failed to yield the right of way and collided with a black GMC Sierra, driven by a 56-year-old man, that was traveling east on McCall Street in the right lane at an unknown rate of speed.

Medics took the boy to Dayton Children’s Hospital with suspected serious injuries, according to the crash report.

The driver of the GMC Sierra was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

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