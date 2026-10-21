14-year-old killed in Dayton hit-and-run; Police asking for help locating driver

DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a teenager, and they’re now asking for the public’s help.

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The crash happened near the intersection of Lori Sue and Sundale Avenues around 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19.

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Police said a 14-year-old boy was on an electric dirt bike when he was hit by a black Cadillac Escalade that had failed to yield.

The boy was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

The driver of the SUV did not stay on scene, as required by law.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about the crash or the driver of the SUV to contact Detective Rizer at (937) 333-1142, or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-7867 (STOP) or MiamiValleyCrimeStoppers.com.

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