14-year-old shot in the face in Dayton neighborhood; 1 other teen injured in shooting

DAYTON — A 16-year-old boy was arrested after two other teen boys were shot in a Dayton neighborhood on Tuesday.

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News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins is working to learn more about the shooting. She’ll have the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 11:00.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the shooting was reported in the 1100 block of Grafton Avenue shortly before 5 p.m.

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In an update on Wednesday, Dayton Police Lieutenant Eric Sheldon confirmed officers found a 14-year-old with a gunshot wound to the face. That teen was taken to a local hospital with “significant but non-life-threatening” injuries.

While officers remained on the scene, they found a 17-year-old boy also suffering from a non-life-threatening injury. He was also taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives said two suspects arrived at the scene in a stolen SUV and fired multiple shots at the victims.

Later that night, around 10:30 p.m., officers found the suspected shooter, a 16-year-old boy.

The teen was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Justice Center on multiple charges, including felonious assault.

Sheldon confirmed detectives are still working to locate the second suspect.

The case remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit.

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