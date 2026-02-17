14-year-old suffers serious injuries after shooting in Ohio neighborhood

COLUMBUS — A 14-year-old boy was seriously injured after a shooting in Columbus on Saturday night.

Columbus Police Officers responded to a call around 8:40 p.m. to the area of Brimfield and Beechcroft roads on a report of a shooting, according to our news partners, WBNS.

Columbus Division of Police Commander Paul Szabo said they believe there was an exchange of gunfire between multiple parties, resulting in the teen being struck.

A large area of multiple spent shell casings, which went down at least three streets, was found at the scene.

The teen was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition, but has been upgraded to stable condition, said Szabo.

Szabo believes the shooting happened outside, but the teenager was found inside a residence when officers arrived.

At least one house and one car were reportedly hit during the shooting. Officers said they are unsure if that car was used in the shooting.

No one is in custody at this time, and no additional details about a possible suspect were available.

