15-year-old boy charged as adult for deadly shooting of 17-year-old

DAYTON — A 15-year-old boy is now being charged as an adult for the deadly shooting of another teen last year.

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Ernest Cosby III, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on Thursday on four counts of murder, four counts of felonious assault, and two counts of aggravated robbery, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

A spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed on Friday that the charges were connected to the death of 17-year-old Stefon Montgomery.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, the shooting was reported in the 500 block of Oxford Avenue on Feb. 27, 2025.

After the shooting, two 17-year-olds drove away in their car and crashed at the intersection of Oxford and Broadway.

When officers arrived, they found the two 17-year-olds who had been shot, Dayton police previously told News Center 7.

One teen survived their injuries, but the other, identified as Montgomery, later died.

Cosby is currently scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment next week.

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