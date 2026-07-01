15-year-old dies after being shot by friend during dog attack

15-year-old dies after being shot by friend during dog attack

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A 15-year-old was killed after being shot during a dog attack in northeast Ohio on Tuesday evening.

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The Summit County Medical Examiner told CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV this happened around 7:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of Packard Dr.

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Akron Police said a 14-year-old boy went to the home of the 15-year-old boy to visit.

When the 14-year-old approached the house, the 15-year-old’s dog ran towards him and started to attack, latching onto his left arm, police said.

While being attacked, the 14-year-old pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, hitting both the dog and his 15-year-old friend who was trying to pull the dog away.

The 14-year-old then ran to a nearby house where family members called 911.

The 15-year-old was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead in the Emergency Department at 8 p.m.

Police said the 14-year-old was also transported to Akron Children’s Hospital, where he was treated for injuries sustained during the dog attack.

The dog was also given emergency care.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to police.

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