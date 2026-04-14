15-year-old girl hospitalized after being hit by vehicle while crossing road

DAYTON — A 15-year-old girl was hospitalized after she was hit by a vehicle while crossing a road in Dayton.
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On April 9, before 12:15 p.m., Dayton police officers were dispatched to North Keowee Street and East Monument Ave on reports of a crash.
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Police determined that a 15-year-old girl attempted to cross North Keowee Street at East Monument Street against a no walk indicator.
The teen was struck by a while Volkswagen Tiguan, which had a green light and right of way, according to a crash report.
She was taken to a local hospital with a suspected minor injury.
The crash remains under investigation.
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