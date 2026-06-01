15-year-old girl hospitalized after water rescue, fire officials say

LICKING COUNTY — A 15-year-old girl was rescued from a river in Ohio on Sunday.

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Firefighters responded just before 3:30 p.m. to a river in Licking County.

Initial reports were that people were hanging on a downed tree in the water about a mile east of Staddens Bridge, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

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Fire officials said a family was kayaking when their daughter got trapped in a log jam.

Madison Township Fire Chief Nick Garver told WBNS that it was “incredibly difficult” to remove the girl from the log.

He added that the flood stage made it much more dangerous.

“Even though the waters have gone down, it is still above normal, and there is still quite a current to it,” he said. “You will literally get swept off your feet if you try to walk across the river.”

The teenager was wearing a life jacket.

Medics transported the 15-year-old to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.

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