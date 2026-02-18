15-year-old injured after shooting at convenience store parking lot

SHARONVILLE — A 15-year-old was injured after a shooting at a convenience store parking lot on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Cincinnati Police responded just after 3 p.m. to a reported shooting at the King Quick Food Mart on Chesterdale Road, according to our news partner WCPO.

TRENDING STORIES:

When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old who had been shot. Medics transported the teenager to an area hospital, according to a Cincinnati Police spokesperson.

No suspect has been identified.

Officers say that a White Ford Fusion was seen leaving the area after the shooting. They located the occupants and detained them for questioning, the spokesperson told WCPO.

The 15-year-old has non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group