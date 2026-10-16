15-year-old injured in shooting near Richmond park; Police arrest teen suspect

RICHMOND — Police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was injured in a shooting near a Richmond park.

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The shooting was reported near Lions Park around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Richmond Police Department.

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The teen victim was taken to a Dayton hospital for treatment. Their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, according to police.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated battery and dangerous possession of a firearm by a child in connection with the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Police have asked anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or who has information about it to contact the department at (765) 983-7247.

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