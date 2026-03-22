15-year-old killed in Ohio shooting

CINCINNATI — A 15-year-old boy was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning.

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Just after midnight on Sunday, Cincinnati Police Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Glenwood Avenue for reports of a shooting, our news partners WCPO-9 TV reported.

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Upon arrival, officers located a male victim with a gunshot wound.

The Cincinnati Fire Department was dispatched to the scene and declared the victim deceased, WCPO-9 TV reported.

The victim was identified as 15-year-old Nazir Owens.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

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