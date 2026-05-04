16-year-old accused of ‘violent, brutal’ rape of woman near local daycare charged as adult

A 16-year-old boy is now facing charges as an adult after allegedly raping a 36-year-old woman last year.

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A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Colby Curry on rape, kidnapping, strangulation, and felonious assault charges, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Kelly Madzey announced on Monday.

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The charges stem from an alleged sexual assault on July 12, 2025.

That evening, the victim was walking alone near Stepping Stones Daycare on Burkhardt Avenue when Curry approached her.

While talking to her, Curry allegedly “viciously attacked her,” strangled her to the point that she lost consciousness, and dragged her to a more secluded area before sexually assaulting her.

He then left her on the daycare’s lawn.

The next day, the victim returned to daycare and asked if they had security cameras.

“Once they pulled up the recordings, they were horrified by what they saw,” Madzey said, adding that the attack was “violent, brutal, and relentless.”

An investigation led to Curry’s identification and arrest.

“Among other things, it was learned that this defendant has been accused of similar sexual assaults in other counties going back to when he was just 10 or 11 years old,” Madzey said.

Madzey said there was no prior relationship between Curry and the victim.

Curry remains held in the Juvenile Detention Facility.

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