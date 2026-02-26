16-year-old boy shot after dispute escalates at Dayton apartment complex

DAYTON — A 16-year-old was shot in the leg at an apartment complex in Dayton on Wednesday evening.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
As previously reported, the shooting was reported in the 1000 block of Danner Avenue around 5:30 p.m.
When officers got to the scene, they found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Ohio police officer accused of sexually assault woman formally charged
- Popular Italian restaurant chain closes Montgomery County location
- 6K pigs killed in large barn fire in Ohio
Dayton Police Lieutenant Eric Sheldon confirmed on Thursday that the shooting happened after a dispute between juveniles escalated to shots being fired.
The teen was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No information regarding a suspect in the shooting has been released at this time.
The shooting is under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group