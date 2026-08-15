16-year-old dies after falling off roof of moving vehicle in Butler Co.

FILE PHOTO: 16-year-old dies after falling off roof of moving vehicle in Butler Co.

TRENTON — A 16-year-old was killed after falling off the roof of a moving vehicle in Butler County on Friday.

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Officers and medics responded just after 10:30 p.m. to a reported crash at the intersection of Dartmouth Street and Brampton Place in Trenton, according to police officials.

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It was initially for a report of a teenager who rode on top of a vehicle and fell.

A medical helicopter transported a 16-year-old boy to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died, police officials said.

Officers do not believe that drugs and alcohol are factors in the crash.

The Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (START) also responded to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

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