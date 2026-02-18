16-year-old driver cited after 6-car crash on I-70; 2 hospitalized

The crash happened on I-70 eastbound near US-68 in Clark County around 6:30 p.m.

CLARK COUNTY — Two people were hospitalized after a 6-car crash on Interstate 70 in Clark County, according to a spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the crash happened on I-70 near milemarker 52 in Springfield Township around 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

A preliminary investigation found the following vehicles and drivers involved in this crash were all heading eastbound on I-70:

Shuzi Li, 16, of Rocky River, Ohio, was driving a 2011 Honda Cr-V

Raymond Schaaf, 51, of Galloway, Ohio, was driving a 2022 Honda Pilot

Hassan Abdulle, 62, of Columbus, Ohio, was driving a 2025 Honda Pilot

Donald White, 43, of South Charleston, Ohio, was driving a 2014 Honda Pilot

Donna Downs was driving a 2025 Chevrolet Trailblazer

Sandeep, 26, of Moreno Valley, California, was driving a 2019 Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer combination

As traffic slowed for a disabled vehicle, Li rear-ended the 2022 Honda Pilot.

The 2025 Honda Pilot then rear-ended the Cr-V and traveled to the left, sideswiping the 2014 Honda Pilot, according to the spokesperson.

The Chevrolet took evasive action and swerved to avoid hitting the 2025 Honda Pilot, but was struck by the Freightliner.

Li and one of her passengers were not injured in this crash; however, the other passenger was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The 16-year-old driver was found to be at fault for this crash and cited for Failure to Leave Assured Clear Distance Ahead (ACDA), according to the spokesperson.

The driver of the 2025 Honda Pilot was hospitalized with minor injuries.

No one else was injured as a result of this crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Springfield Post.

