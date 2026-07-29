16-year-old leads police on chase with 12-year-old in stolen car

DAYTON — Two juveniles were arrested, including a 12-year-old, after a vehicle was stolen in Dayton.

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On July 26, around 9:30 p.m., officers were on their way to a suspicious vehicle call when they noticed a car in the park near Dona Avenue and Broadway Street.

As officers approached the car, it drove away through the grass.

After running the information, they determined it had been stolen earlier in the evening.

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The suspect dragged the victim while the car was moving, according to Dayton police.

Officers tried to stop the car, but it took off, prompting a chase.

The car came to a brief stop near West Stewart and Carver Place.

The front passenger got out of the car and ran away.

An officer caught up with them and arrested the 12-year-old suspect.

Police said the 12-year-old had two guns.

Officers continued to chase the car.

The car hit the trailer of a parked truck, and then the suspect got out.

The car continued moving, coming to a rest on train tracks.

The 16-year-old driver ran from officers and went into the bushes.

Eventually, officers located and arrested the 16-year-old suspect. Both suspects were booked into the Juvenile Justice Center.

The Prosecutor’s Office approved charges for the 12-year-old, including carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, and obstructing official business.

The Prosecutor’s Office approved charges for the 16-year-old for felonious assault, aggravated robbery, felony theft, failure to comply, hit-and-run, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, carrying a concealed Weapon, and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

We will continue to follow this story.

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