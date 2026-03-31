160-home residential project could be coming to Centerville

CENTERVILLE — DPH Development Group has proposed a 160-home residential project in Centerville, prompting concerns from residents.

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News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins talks to concerned residents LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

The development is slated for a vacant lot near Wilmington Pike and includes a mix of villas and townhomes.

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The proposal includes 59 villas and 102 townhomes designed to offer owner-occupied housing options.

City officials are reviewing the plan as part of ongoing efforts to expand local neighborhoods.

Julia Gallivan has lived in Centerville for 30 years and has seen significant growth in the community.

While she acknowledged the need for housing for certain demographics, she expressed reservations about the project’s density and its impact on local roads.

“I can see why we need more rentals at a reasonable price for people to move into, young families especially. But on the other hand, there’s going to be more traffic. There’s no question about it,” Gallivan said.

Gallivan said she avoids Wilmington Pike during rush hour due to existing congestion.

“The lights are very short, and then four to five cars will start a line-up, creating traffic,” Gallivan said.

Officials stated that the DPH Development Group plan aligns with local efforts to establish new neighborhoods while maintaining safety and the identity of the community.

The Centerville Planning Commission is scheduled to vote on the proposal Tuesday evening.

If the commission approves the sketch and plan, the project will move to the City Council.

The council will listen to public comments before making a final decision on the development.

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