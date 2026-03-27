17 arrested amid Cincinnati Opening Day chaos; Judge promises ‘high bonds’ for offenders

Several people were arrested after police said large groups created “disorder and violence” on Opening Day in Cincinnati.

CINCINNATI — Seventeen people have been arrested after police said large groups created “disorder and violence” on Opening Day in Cincinnati.

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Police and SWAT started clearing out the Banks area near Great American Ballpark around 9 p.m. on Thursday, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

Throughout the day, officers could be seen running to and from different downtown locations.

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In one instance, officers told WCPO that almost 20 juveniles were fighting in Washington Park. In another, a large group of people was running through The Banks during the Reds game.

They also had reports of people using tasers or chemical irritants on other people.

FOP President Ken Kober told WCPO it was “absolute chaos.”

“Just mass hysteria, chaos,” Kober said. “What should have been a fantastic day, beautiful weather in Cincinnati, you know, Major League Baseball back in Cincinnati, is completely overshadowed by juveniles that are just causing chaos.”

The disruption caused any off-duty SWAT or Civil Disturbance Response Team members to be recalled and implement

In a statement obtained by WCPO on Friday, Cincinnati Police Department’s interim chief, Adam Hennie, said 17 people between the ages of 14 and 50 were arrested on charges including disorderly conduct, possession of weapons while intoxicated, failure to comply, assault, and resisting arrest.

In a separate statement, Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Brad J. Greenberg said the court will set “high bonds” in the cases connected to the chaos.

“Opening Day in Cincinnati is special. Our traditions and history are unique,” Greenbert stated. “Violence and disorder will not be tolerated. Chaos at a large public event is dangerous and can spread like wildfire. This court will set high bonds on these cases to prevent reoccurrence and restore law and order.”

Cincinnati’s mayor, Aftab Pureval, called the events “an outrage” on Friday, adding that he expects “full accountability for those involved.”

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