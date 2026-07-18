17 formally charged in months-long drug trafficking investigation in Ohio

AKRON — More than a dozen people have been formally charged in a multi-agency drug trafficking investigation in northern Ohio.

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The Akron Police Department Narcotics Unit detectives and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents, working with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and the U.S. Marshals Service, recently concluded a 15-month-long investigation.

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The agencies were looking into a large drug trafficking organization operating in Akron, according to the police department.

The investigation led to the federal indictment of 15 individuals, and two others were indicted on State of Ohio narcotics charges.

Authorities uncovered a drug trafficking pipeline operating between Akron and Pennsylvania.

They seized more than 15 pounds of methamphetamine, approximately 50 grams of fentanyl, and two handguns, according to the department.

The following people were indicted in the U.S. District Court for the Northern Ohio District on conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine charges:

Clarence Daniels, 44

Larry Finch, 43

Nicholas Helfrick, 45

Ricardo Allison, 44

Sheldon Bell, 36

John Townsend, 42

Bryce Dittman, 27

Tyler Smith, 28

Anthony Raunikar, 45

Marcus Nixon, 45

John Koza, 45

Earl Breckenridge, 57

Jazzmin Thomas, 30

Samantha Lentz, 31

Craig Consilio, 62

“These indictments are the direct result of the strong relationship between the Akron Police Department and our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners in an ongoing effort to disrupt drug trafficking organizations in our community,” the department said.

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