17-year-old, 4 others injured after pickup collides with ambulance

ALLEN COUNTY, Ohio — Five people, including a teenager, were injured after a pickup collided with an ambulance last week.
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Around 2:50 p.m. on Friday, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers responded to the intersection of State Route 117 and Grubb Road in Allen County, CBS affiliate WTOL-11 reported.
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The preliminary investigation revealed that 17-year-old Evan Fast of Spencerville was driving a pickup truck north on Grubb Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by an ambulance operated by Lima-Allen County Paramedics.
Fast was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the truck, WTOL-11 reported.
He was taken by private vehicle to a hospital in Lima with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The ambulance driver, 26-year-old Austin Sizemore of Lima, suffered minor injuries.
Two other people working in the ambulance, 22-year-old Willian Huston of Pandora and 21-year-old Kaden Tobin of Lima, were also injured, WTOL-11 reported.
Huston suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while Tobin suffered minor injuries.
The ambulance was also transporting 97-year-old Patricia Kohli of Spencerville, who suffered serious injuries, WTOL-11 reported.
All four ambulance occupants were taken to the hospital.
The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
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