17-year-old accused of shooting 4 people in 2 separate incidents

CINCINNATI — A 17-year-old is facing charges after he allegedly shot four people in two separate incidents.

He is facing charges including murder and felonious assault for the first shooting and an additional two counts of felonious assault for the second shooting, according to our news partners WCPO.

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The first shooting happened on Sept. 1 near UC Medical Center in Corryville.

Prosecutors allege that the teen shot and killed 25-year-old Jonaethyn Edwards and injured Edwards’ girlfriend. Prosecutors claim that the attack was “purposely planned with prior calculation and design.”

“We have extremely serious charges in front of us today, the gravest of charges, Your Honor,” the prosecutor said. “It’s the state’s understanding that he disposed of the handgun after the offense.”

On Sept. 9, eight days after the first shooting, the teenager is accused of walking onto a property on Mullen Road in Colerain Township, shooting a woman and a girl.

The prosecutor said that the teen saw the two victims through a window at the residence and fired multiple rounds through the window.

According to the prosecution, one of the victims is in critical condition, and one was shot in the spine.

The teen’s defense attorney argued for the teen’s release, stating that he had a “very good background,” by graduating early and working at a Ford plant to provide for his family.

Prosecutors opposed the release, stating that the teen had 16 past contacts with the judicial system.

The magistrate ruled that the suspect be held until his next hearing on Sept. 28.

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