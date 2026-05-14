17-year-old arrested after 2 shot during large fight

An officer told our news crew that someone fired shots during a large fight that started on Marie Avenue.

DAYTON — A 17-year-old is in custody after a large fight turned into a shooting.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton Police responded around 6:40 p.m. on May 13 to a reported shooting in the area of Valley View Drive and W. Fairview Avenue.

>>ORIGINAL COVERAGE: 2 minors shot during large fight in Dayton neighborhood

A 21-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl were shot, Lt. Eric Sheldon with DPD said Thursday.

Dayton police previously told News Center 7 on Wednesday that two juveniles were shot.

A 17-year-old suspect was located and arrested.

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A neighbor said that he saw the fight just outside his house.

“Right here. All through here. Up there, to down here, to my neighbor’s house,” said Charles Stan. “They were just fighting out here. A bunch of teenagers, a bunch of them.”

News Center 7 obtained the 911 call that brought officers to the scene.

“They sped off so fast. I can’t keep up with all this,” the caller said.

“Where was the child shot at?” the dispatcher asked the caller.

“I’m not real sure. All we heard was the screams,” the caller answered. “We watched him carry him off. I don’t know, they were heading down Fairview.”

This shooting remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department.

We will continue to follow this story.

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