17-year-old charged as adult for deadly 2025 shooting of 18-year-old

DAYTON — A 17-year-old has been charged as an adult for the deadly shooting of an 18-year-old in Dayton last year.

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A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Nat’Shaun Shaw on Monday on two counts of murder, six counts of felonious assault, one count of discharge of a firearm on/near prohibited premises, and one count of having weapons while under disability.

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The charges stem from the deadly shooting of Santana Buchanon on July 28, 2025.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the shooting happened in the area of Gerlaugh and Bierce Avenues.

911 callers reported a vehicle parked strangely, with the doors left open.

When police got to the scene, they found Buchanon dead in the front passenger seat of the car with a firearm on the floorboard and broken glass and shell casings around the car, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Investigators later determined the car had been stolen.

Evidence indicated shots had been fired from inside the stolen vehicle toward another vehicle that had two unarmed people in it. Shots hit the car and one of the passengers in the arm.

Investigators later determined that Buchanon had been shot by someone from the back seat of the stolen car.

Shaw is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.

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