17-year-old critically hurt after crash in Dayton

DAYTON — A 17-year-old male riding a dirt bike was critically injured Thursday afternoon following a crash in Dayton.

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The crash occurred shortly after 3:20 p.m. in the 2900 block of Marsha Lane.

Emergency dispatchers initially received reports describing the crash as a vehicle hitting a pedestrian and later as a collision involving a motorcycle.

Upon arrival, officers determined that the 17-year-old was riding a dirt bike when the vehicle hit him.

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Paramedics transported the teenager to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

Detectives from the Dayton Police Department's Traffic Services Unit responded to the scene to examine the crash site. The unit is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision.