Trooper with state patrol finds, attends to father and son who were in a car on I-75 in Butler County and overdosed on heroin. (Cox Media Group Ohio/archives)

WAYNE COUNTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a crash on Thanksgiving that left a 17-year-old dead and three others injured in Wayne County.

Troopers responded to Prairie Lane Road around 7:21 p.m. after a Kia Optima LX drove off the road, striking a mailbox and a ditch, according to our CBS News affiliate, WOIO.

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The driver, a 20-year-old man, sustained minor injuries.

Two 18-year-old passengers sustained serious injuries and were transported to Wooster Community Hospital.

The 17-year-old, identified as Samuel Hershberger, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants inside the vehicle were not wearing seat belts.

OSHP said alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash.

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