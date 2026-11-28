WAYNE COUNTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a crash on Thanksgiving that left a 17-year-old dead and three others injured in Wayne County.
Troopers responded to Prairie Lane Road around 7:21 p.m. after a Kia Optima LX drove off the road, striking a mailbox and a ditch, according to our CBS News affiliate, WOIO.
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The driver, a 20-year-old man, sustained minor injuries.
Two 18-year-old passengers sustained serious injuries and were transported to Wooster Community Hospital.
The 17-year-old, identified as Samuel Hershberger, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The occupants inside the vehicle were not wearing seat belts.
OSHP said alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash.
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