17-year-old driver cited after vehicle overturns during crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — A 17-year-old driver was cited after a vehicle overturned during a crash in Greene County earlier this week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 8:55 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the intersection of Trebein Road and Fairground Road for a single-vehicle crash.

TRENDING STORIES:

The preliminary investigation revealed a Honda Civic, operated by a 17-year-old male juvenile, was traveling south on Trebein Road.

The Honda was negotiating a turn onto Fairground Road at an unsafe speed and traveled off the right side of the roadway.

The Honda then struck a guy wire before it overturned. The 17-year-old was not injured in the crash.

He was found to be at fault for the crash and cited for Failure to Maintain Reasonable Control of a Motor Vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]