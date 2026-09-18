17-year-old driver cited after vehicle overturns during crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — A 17-year-old driver was cited after a vehicle overturned during a crash in Greene County earlier this week.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 8:55 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the intersection of Trebein Road and Fairground Road for a single-vehicle crash.
TRENDING STORIES:
- LIVE UPDATES: First witness called in Caleb Flynn murder trial
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Right 2 lanes closed on I-70 W near US 68 in Clark Co
- Local sheriff’s office announces OVI checkpoint
The preliminary investigation revealed a Honda Civic, operated by a 17-year-old male juvenile, was traveling south on Trebein Road.
The Honda was negotiating a turn onto Fairground Road at an unsafe speed and traveled off the right side of the roadway.
The Honda then struck a guy wire before it overturned. The 17-year-old was not injured in the crash.
He was found to be at fault for the crash and cited for Failure to Maintain Reasonable Control of a Motor Vehicle.
The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]