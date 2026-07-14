17-year-old injured in accidental shooting near park

KETTERING — An accidental shooting sent a 17-year-old to the hospital early Monday morning.

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The shooting was reported around 3:14 a.m. near Indian Riffle Park in Kettering.

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The Public Information Officer for the Kettering Police Department said the shooting involved three 17-year-olds and appears to be accidental.

One teen was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

No charges have been filed at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

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