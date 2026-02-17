17-year-old killed in Darke Co. crash involving car going over 120 mph identified

First responders are on scene of a crash in Darke County on Monday night.

DARKE COUNTY — The teenage girl killed in a crash in Darke County Monday night has been identified.

Ashlee Holmes, 17, was identified on Tuesday by the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

As News Center 7 previously reported, a two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of State Route 47 and Ansonia-Hunchbarger Road around 8:30 p.m.

An initial investigation by OSHP revealed that a 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Velar, driven by 33-year-old Tarsem Singh, of Union City, was going west on SR 47 while actively being chased by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

News Center 7 learned at the scene Monday night that a deputy observed the SUV going at a high rate of speed and was trying to catch up with it.

The deputy chased the SUV for five miles with speeds reaching 124 mph, according to a Darke County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

The Land Rover went over the center line and hit an oncoming 2016 Jeep Cherokee, driven by a 35-year-old Union City, Indiana, woman.

After hitting the Jeep, the Land Rover went off the left side of the road, overturned, and finally stopped back in the roadway.

Holmes was a passenger in the Land Rover. She was ejected from the SUV and died from her injuries at the scene.

Singh was flown to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Jeep was transported to Reid Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

