17-year-old in serious condition after head-on crash involving motorcycle

UNION COUNTY — One person was transported by a medical helicopter after a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

Troopers responded to State Route 4 near mile marker 18 in Union County around 8:30 p.m., according to a spokesperson.

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When crews arrived on scene, they saw two vehicles, one on each side of the roadway.

During the initial investigation, it was revealed that a 1999 Jaguar two-door sports car, operated by 67-year-old Earl McDaniel from Marion, was attempting to pass multiple vehicles in the northbound lane of SR 4.

A 2006 Suzkie SV650 motorcycle, operated by 17-year-old Donovain Yawnk, from Marysville, was heading southbound on SR 4 when he was struck head-on by McDaniel.

Yawnk was treated on the scene by Northwester Fire and EMS before being taken by MedFlight to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center with serious injuries.

McDaniel suffered minor injuries and was not transported from the scene.

Reckless driving is considered to be a contributing factor to this crash.

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