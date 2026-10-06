17-year-old hospitalized after being shot in Dayton

DAYTON — A 17-year-old was hospitalized after being shot in Dayton on Sunday.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, police were called to the 500 block of Anna Street on reports of a person shot around 3:30 p.m.

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In an update on Tuesday, Dayton Police Lieutenant Eric Sheldon said a 17-year-old arrived at the address on Anna Street with a gunshot wound.

Sheldon added that the shooting did not happen there.

The teen was taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle.

Detectives are investigating a possible connection to a shots-fired incident that happened not long before they were called to Anna Street.

“A stolen vehicle that may have also been related to this incident was located near where the 17-year-old was dropped off,” Sheldon said.

It all remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit.

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