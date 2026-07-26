18-year-old accused of shooting rifle on Ohio interstate, sheriff says

HAMILTON COUNTY — An 18-year-old was arrested after allegedly shooting a rifle while outside his vehicle on Interstate 71 in Ohio on Sunday.

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Deputies responded at around 5 a.m. on northbound I-71 in Hamilton County on reports of a man with a rifle, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office told our news partner WCPO.

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They arrested an 18-year-old identified as Aaron Phelan and found his rifle at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies also found shell casings on the highway.

The sheriff’s office said that there is no indication that Phelan targeted any specific individuals or vehicles.

No injuries were reported.

Phelan is currently in the Hamilton County Jail.

He has been booked on aggravated menacing and discharging a firearm on prohibited premises.

It is unknown if Phelan was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, the sheriff’s office stated.

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