18-year-old charged in deadly shooting of teen inside Dayton apartment building

DAYTON — An 18-year-old man accused of killing a teen boy in a Dayton apartment building is facing charges.

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Taylor Phillips was charged with murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence on Friday, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Phillips, Taylor Brooks (11/30/2007) Phillips, Taylor Brooks (11/30/2007) - Held in custody of Montgomery County Jail with booking number 26-010910 on 09/03/2026 at 4:32 PM. Second Degree Felony - Felonious Assault (Pending); Second Degree Felony - Felonious Assault (Pending); Third Degree Felony - Tampering W/ Evidence - Alter (Pending); Unclassified Felony - Murder (Pending); Unclassified Felony - Murder (Pending); (Montgomery County Jail/Montgomery County Jail)

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The charges stem from the deadly shooting of 17-year-old Antoine Gillespie inside the Wentworth Hi-Rise Apartments on Wentworth Avenue on Sept. 3.

As previously reported, the shooting occurred on the fifth floor of the building around 12:40 p.m.

When police got to the scene, they found Gillespie shot in the hallway. He died at the scene.

Witnesses told police that they heard an argument before the shooting.

Dayton Police Sergeant Creigee S. Coleman added that the suspect ran from the scene but was later taken into custody.

Phillips was booked into the Montgomery County Jail late Thursday afternoon and remains held there.

He’s scheduled to appear in court this afternoon.

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