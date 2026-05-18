18-year-old driver cited after crashing into utility pole in Trotwood

18-year-old driver cited after crashing into utility pole in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — An 18-year-old driver was cited after crashing into a utility pole in Trotwood on Sunday.

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Crews were dispatched at 8 a.m. to the intersection of Shiloh Springs Road and Olive Road on reports of a crash with injuries, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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According to a crash report obtained by News Center 7, the 18-year-old female driver was traveling westbound on Shiloh Springs Road.

The driver made a left turn to go southbound on Olive Road and was going too fast for the turn and the conditions of the road.

The vehicle crashed into a utility pole at the southwest corner of the intersection of Shiloh Springs and Olive Road, causing damage to the vehicle and the pole, according to the crash report.

The driver was taken to Miami Valley North with suspected minor injuries. She was cited for operating a vehicle without reasonable control.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

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