18-year-old driver flown to hospital after crash in Darke County

18-year-old driver flown to hospital after crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — An 18-year-old woman was flown to a local hospital, and one other person was hospitalized after a crash in Darke County on Friday.

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Just before 10:40 a.m., Darke County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched to the intersection of Horatio Harris Creek Road and Auld Road on reports of a two-vehicle crash.

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The preliminary investigation revealed that a red Pontiac G6 driven by 18-year-old Willow Nicole of Troy was traveling northbound on Auld Road.

The Pontiac failed to stop at the intersection of Horatio Harris Creek Road and was struck by an eastbound white Chevy Truck, driven by 19-year-old Jesse Mohler of Bradford.

MedFlight was called to the scene, and Nicole was flown to Miami Valley Hospital.

Nicole’s front seat passenger, 20-year-old Jesse Mohler of Piqua, was taken to Wayne HealthCare with minor injuries.

Mohler was treated and released at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

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