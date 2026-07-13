18-year-old high school senior found dead in Ohio pond, fire officials say

TOLEDO — An 18-year-old high school senior was found dead in an Ohio pond on Saturday.

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St. Francis de Sales School told CBS affiliate WTOL in Toledo that Anson Crandall would have been a senior this upcoming school year.

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His mother called around 9 p.m. and told them that he was missing after he went fishing at a pond behind the Toledo Correctional Institute early Saturday, WTOL reports.

Firefighters found his body shortly after they arrived, submerged in the pond, according to fire officials.

St. Francis said in a social media post that Crandall was “a talented visual artist and beloved member” who was preparing for this senior year.

Police and the coroner were also at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

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