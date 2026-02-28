18-year-old high school student killed on his way to school; Man charged pleads insanity

DAYTON — A Dayton man facing charges for allegedly shooting and killing a local high school student at the RTA Hub has pleaded not guilty.

Julius Williamson, Jr., has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Williamson was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, one count of tampering with evidence, and two counts of having weapons while under disability.

Williamson is accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Alfred Hale III on April 4, 2025.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton officers and medics responded to 27 S. Jefferson Street around 7:23 a.m. on reports of a shooting that morning.

When they got to the scene, they found Hale shot in the chest. He was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where he later died.

An investigation revealed that Williamson and Hale, a Dunbar High School student, had exchanged words outside of the In & Out Carry-Out. Williamson then pulled out a gun and shot Hale, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Williamson allegedly ran from the scene and disposed of the gun at the Levitt Pavilion. It was later recovered by investigators and was later determined to have been stolen from someone in Harrison Township.

According to prosecutors, Williamson was previously convicted on aggravated assault and drug possession charges. He had been released from prison less than two months before the shooting and was on post-release control.

He is scheduled to appear in court on March 18.

As previously reported, the shooting has sparked numerous safety concerns about students using the RTA Hub and RTA buses for transportation to school. It’s led to changes in state law and a high-profile lawsuit involving the Dayton Public School District and the state of Ohio.

