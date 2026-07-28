18-year-old injured in shooting near local market; Shell casings, stolen car found at scene

DAYTON — Police are investigating after an 18-year-old arrived at a local hospital last week with a gunshot wound.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, the man walked into Miami Valley Hospital with a gunshot wound around 4 p.m. on Friday.

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In an update on Tuesday, Dayton Police Lieutenant Eric Sheldon said the man suffered a gunshot wound to his foot.

Additional officers were sent out to the 600 block of Dearborn Avenue, near Dearborn Market. There, they found shell casings.

A stolen vehicle was also found at the scene.

The case is under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit.

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