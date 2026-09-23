18-year-old killed, 2 teens injured in single-vehicle crash

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — An 18-year-old man is dead, and two other teenagers were injured after a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday night.
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Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers responded to the crash just before 9:30 p.m. on Mink Street near Condit Road in Licking County, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.
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The preliminary investigation indicated that the driver of a Dodge Ram 1500, identfied as 18-year-old Isaac Aguilera of Colorado, was traveling north on Mink Street.
The vehicle crossed left of center and exited the west side of the roadway before striking a ditch, a fence, and two trees, WBNS-10 TV reported.
Officials said Aguilera was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
Two teenage passengers, a 16-year-old and a 13-year-old, also sustained injuries in the crash, WBNS-10 TV reported.
Both were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital for treatment.
OSHP said investigators are working to determine if anyone in the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
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